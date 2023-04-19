Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Satisfyer
Pro 2 Next Generation
£44.23
£38.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Crave
Vesper
BUY
£73.00
Uncommon Goods
Unbound
Bean
BUY
£20.00
SSENSE
We-Vibe
Tango
BUY
£41.00
£69.00
We-Vibe
LELO
Sona™ 2 Cruise
BUY
£96.55
£129.00
LELO
More from Satisfyer
Satisfyer
Pro 2
BUY
£38.92
Satisfyer
Satisfyer
Pro 2
BUY
$39.95
$69.95
Amazon
Satisfyer
Pro G-spot Rabbit
BUY
£45.99
£79.99
Amazon
Satisfyer
Traveler Air-pulse Clitoris Stimulator
BUY
$43.95
Amazon
More from Sexual Wellness
Playground
Date Night Water Based Personal Lubricant
BUY
$25.00
Playground
Glissant
Sea Salt And Caramel Intimate Lubricant
BUY
$55.00
Blue Mercury
Wicked Sensual Care
Aqua Cinnamon Bun H2o-based Lube
BUY
$11.67
Walmart
Aloe Cadabra
Natural Water Based Personal Lube, Pina Colada
BUY
$9.89
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted