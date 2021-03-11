Satisfyer

Pro 2 Next Generation

The Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation clitoral vibrator is an improved take on Satisfyer's best-selling sex toy. Waterproof, rechargeable, and whisper quiet, the Pro 2 delivers 11 escalating levels of suction and pulsation packaged in an easy-to-hold, easy-to-use ergonomic design. Product Features: Updated “Next Generation” model Touch-free clitoral sucking stimulation through pressure waves technology 11 Intensity levels Ultra-quiet “Whisper” mode 100% waterproof (IPX7 rating) Body-friendly silicone Fully rechargeable USB magnetic charging cable included For user manual, click here.