Product Description As featured in A re-imagined version of the famed Satisfyer Pro 2, the Next Generation combines a silky scooped silicone treatment tip with eleven modes of undulating Pressure Wave suction, a waterproof design and convenient re-charge potential. Contoured to fit comfortably in hand, the Pro 2 can be directed easily over and around the body- the sleeker shape allows for lots of play possibilities during foreplay and sex. Circling the sensitive clitoris, the Pro 2's enlarged treatment tip protrudes at a natural angle from the smooth base. As opposed to same-old vibration, this stimulator employs gently throbbing suction and pressure that resonates deeply and extremely pleasurably. Aside from the toe-curling sensation that results from proper placement, the Satisfyer Pro 2's noise level drops dramatically when in perfect position over the clitoris. A redesigned power interface activates and varies eleven speeds of stimulation. The Pro 2 Next Generation features a very gentle initial suction mode that automatically starts up when the motor powers on. By popular demand, + and - keys intensify or slow down suction and the LED light level is lower. Fully rechargeable via USB, the Pro 2 powers up at any available USB port. Cord included. In hypoallergenic body safe silicone and velvety ABS plastic, the Pro 2 Next Generation cleans easily using warm water and antibacterial soap or a good toy care formulation. Gently remove the circular treatment tip to cleanse thoroughly. Compatible with any great quality water based lubricant- avoid silicone lubes and contact with other silicone toys and products. Waterproof. Key Features Totally unique patented Air Pulse pressure wave technology Contactless stimulation won't over-stimulate or numb, so you can play as long as you like 11 pressure modes for practically guaranteed orgasm Extra quiet and super-discreet operation Skin-safe ergonomic silicone head fully surrounds your/your partners clitoris 'Imagine this: a guy licking you, only more intense' - Cosmopolitan USB rechargeable design equals always-ready power Fully waterproof for fun in the tub, shower, ocean and beyond Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator SKU: ZSAT-007335 | UPC: 4061504007335 | MPN: J2018-U2 (18530)