Barbie

Private Jet Float

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At FUNBOY

Limited Edition: FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie™ Collaboration. Reinforced cup holder. Keep your beverage in place while floating. Massive size! Over 95" Long. Includes a tether hook to easily tie to your boat, dock or any stationary object. Inflates & deflates in under 2 mins!