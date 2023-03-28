Paris/64

Prismatic Rafia & Chocolate Bag

£269.00

At Paris/64

Limited Edition The iconic PARIS/64. Prismatic Rafia & Chocolate is a bag made of cowhide leather and natural fibers (raffia and linen) with a super soft touch, so it avoids snags. It can be carried as a handbag or shoulder bag. You can give a sophisticated or informal touch to your look. Measurements (height, length, width) 14x18x8 cm Weight 324 g Hand-painted edges Inner lining PARIS/64 is a work of art! Adjustable shoulder strap Very lightweight Includes cotton pouch for care 100% Spanish Savoir Faire: handcrafted in Spain (Ubrique) with the highest quality leathers. FREE worldwide shipping (taxes and customs included)