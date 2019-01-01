Umbra

Prisma Jewelry Stand

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Longer accessories like necklaces can be very difficult to find proper storage for. They can easily become tangled on a standard jewelry tray or inside a jewelry box. Keep these pieces, and other beloved accessories organized, on-hand and safe with this clever jewelry stand.Introducing the Prisma Jewelry Stand by UmbraPrisma Jewelry Stand is part of the Prisma Collection, its pieces create functional and decorative structures using metal wire, for a modern take on household classics.With Prisma Jewelry Stand metal wire with a modern matte brass finish has been shaped into a narrow pyramid shape and has spokes on the top, intended to hang jewelry on.DetailsThis piece makes excellent use of vertical space for storing accessories, but also can add a dynamic layer of height to a collection of decorative items on your vanity, countertop or dresser top. It measures 5 \u0bc x 5 x 14 \u00bc inches.Prisma\u2019s linen base doubles as storage for smaller items like earrings and rings, functioning as a tray. Its linen fabric is gentle on jewelry and prevents it from moving around when placed on the base.Make storing your jewelry simpler while decorating your space by ordering the beautiful Prisma Jewelry Stand today.About Umbra: A global product design company providing original, modern, casual, and functional design for the home.