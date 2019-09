Bao Bao Issey Miyake

Prism Pouch

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Designer Issey Miyake's skill for shape and texture is evident in this teal-blue iridescent Prism pouch from his Bao Bao label. It's crafted in Japan from the signature PVC split triangles over a mesh underlayer which can be flattened when stored and a top zip opens to reveal a fully lined interior. Carry it to bring a futuristic tone to your everyday routine.