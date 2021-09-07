Nicole Pivirotto

Prism Oracle: Tap Into Your Intuition With The Magic Of Color

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

This vibrant deck explores the links between color and emotion with 45 cards, each of a different hue. Each card features a unique energetic state, like Creativity, Frustration or Reflection, mapped to a color associated with that energy. The guidebook offers direction on how to interpret the cards and work them into your daily routine. This beautiful and insightful deck features modern illustrations and twinkling metallic edges, enclosed in a rainbow, foil-stamped keepsake box.