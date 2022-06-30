Nicole Pivirotto

Prism Oracle Deck

Discover the power of color. This unique oracle deck uses the language of color to tap into your intuition. This vibrant deck explores the links between color and emotion with 45 cards, each of a different hue. Each card features a unique energetic state like Creativity, Frustration, or Reflection mapped to a color associated with that energy. The guidebook offers direction on how to interpret the cards as a message from your higher self, as well as how to infuse your surroundings with a card's energy through meditation and altar building. This beautiful and insightful deck features modern minimal illustrations on every card and shining metallic edges, and comes enclosed in a rainbow-colored, foil-stamped keepsake box. UNIQUE ORACLE: Drawing from color theory, psychology, and magic, this deck reveals how our deep connection to color is a powerful tool for interpreting energy and accessing the answers within. GREAT TOOL FOR SELF-REFLECTION: Use these cards for gaining insight into a specific question, contemplating a decision, setting an intention, or for just checking in with yourself. The guidebook includes seven spreads for readings tailored to each of those inquiries. DISPLAY-WORTHY OBJECT: With eye-catching foil stamping on the box and card edges plus a prismatic design, this deck is as beautiful to display as it is enlightening to use. GREAT GIFT FOR COLOR LOVERS AND MODERN SEEKERS: This oracle deck is a must-have for fans of the Mystic Mondays Tarot or The Secret Lives of Color. Perfect for: Modern mystics and those who love them People looking for a new tarot or oracle deck Color lovers, artists, and designers with a mystic mindset Gift givers looking for something both inspirational and stylish