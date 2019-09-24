Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Herbivore Botanicals

Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion

$62.00
At Sephora
The sorcery of the essence-serum hybrid comes in the form of an all-natural blend of fruit acids — malic from apples, glycolic derived from sugarcane, and glow-boosting vitamin C courtesy of a kakadu plum.
Featured in 2 stories
The Best Summer Skin-Care Products At Sephora
by Megan Decker
This Exfoliator Is Just As Magical As It Looks
by Megan Decker

Reviews

I've found this magical formula that's both exfoliating and hydrating.

Megan DeckerOther employee
More from Megan Decker

I use the stuff every night, and by morning, my pores are unclogged and my face is fresh, and dare I say it, dewy. The specifics of pH level still make no sense to me, but I can safely say that my skin has finally found the acid that makes it feel soft and happy instead of puckered-up sour. Take that, chemistry class.