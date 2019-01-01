Point, shoot and print with the Kodak Instant Print CameraForget computers. Forget cumbersome printers. The Kodak Printomatic Camera prints smudge-proof, water- and tear-resistant photos up to 10 MP automatically. Just point, shoot and print. Perfect to take on the go, whenever you want to share prints, the Kodak Printomatic is the easies, funnest way to share photos with friends. Your prints are even adhesive-backed, so you can get creative and use the photos to decorate, just as you would any sticker. The camera speed even allows you to continue shooting while your photo is printing.