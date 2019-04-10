Eloquii

Printed Wrap Maxi Dress

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

This pretty kimono style maxi is a fun, memorable pick for all the special events on your spring-to-fall agenda. Pullover Inset elastic in waist Self-tie belt included Fit and flare silhouette Medium weight, comfort stretch knit fabric Model is 5'10", size 14 Length: 58" 95% Polyester / 5% Spandex Care: Turn garment inside out. Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. Import Item# 1245969