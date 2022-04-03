Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Eloquii
Printed Wide Leg Pant
$89.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
Printed wide leg pant.
Need a few alternatives?
Maeve
Knit Kick Flare Pants
BUY
$59.95
$98.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$89.95
$148.00
Anthropologie
Eloquii
Printed Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$89.95
Eloquii
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Linen Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
More from Eloquii
Eloquii
Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout
BUY
$99.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
One Shoulder Tie Front Swimsuit
BUY
$159.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$41.97
$99.95
Nordstrom Rack
Eloquii
Smocked Bodice One Shoulder Dress
BUY
$149.95
Eloquii
More from Pants
Maeve
Knit Kick Flare Pants
BUY
$59.95
$98.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$89.95
$148.00
Anthropologie
Eloquii
Printed Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$89.95
Eloquii
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Linen Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted