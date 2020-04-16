Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Printed T-shirt Dress
$17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
T-shirt dress in soft cotton jersey with a printed design. Round neckline and straight-cut hem.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Loeil
Nessy Dress
£114.75
from
Loeil
BUY
Stateside
Ribbed Tee Dress
$126.00
$100.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Ruffled Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
2-pack Linen Napkins
£8.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Washed Linen Tablecloth
£39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Cotton Balloon-sleeved Blouse
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Soft Lace Bra
£12.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
$60.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Nami Balloon Sleeve Linen Maxi Dress
$395.00
$237.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Dress
£39.99
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Marni
Short Sleeve Dress
$1090.00
from
Marni
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted