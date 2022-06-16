Nobody's Child

Printed Sweetheart Neckline Midaxi Tea Dress

£49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

With its swirly abstract print, this tea dress from Nobody's Child has a modern energy. It's made in a regular fit, with a tie detail at the back for additional shaping. A sweetheart neckline and puffed short sleeves add a dash of romance to this eye-catching style. The dress falls to a midaxi length, with a slit at the hem for easy movement. Made with responsibly sourced viscose. Nobody's Child designs are cut to a form-fitting shape, so if you're looking for a more relaxed fit, we recommend choosing the next size up.