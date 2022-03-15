Printed Stretch Jersey Top

$304.00

This top from Marine Serre is cut with a streamlined silhouette that perfectly taps into the brand's sporty outlook. The beige design is adorned with the label's hallmark crescent moon motifs as a repeated black print, and it has been crafted from an ultra-fine stretch-jersey fabric for a body-contouring finish. Emulate runway styling by wearing yours as a base layer under low-cut dresses. material: 72% polyamide, 28% elastane care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees Made in Portugal Designer colour name: all over moon tan