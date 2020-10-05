United States
Tory Burch
Printed Smocked Midi Dress
$478.00$249.00
At Tory Burch
Perfect for sunny days. The Printed Midi Dress is covered in a tropical vine print of birds, pineapples and hibiscus flowers. Featuring a tiered skirt and smocked top with a square neck that can be worn on or off the shoulders.
