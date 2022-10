McQ Alexander McQueen

Printed Silk Midi Dress

$650.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes MCQ's designs always incorporate such unique patterns - this dress is decorated with a graphic 'Horizon' print with vibrant bursts of orange. Cut from silk, it has a figure-skimming fit and rests on thin, adjustable straps. Style it with sandals or sneakers, depending on the occasion.