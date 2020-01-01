Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Mango
Printed Shorts
$45.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Mid-rise Twin side welt pockets Belt loops Zip and button
Featured in 1 story
7 "Rules" For Festival Dressing In 2019
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
Thierry Colson
Simbad Striped Silk Bermuda Shorts
$520.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Thierry Colson
Striped Long Silk Shorts
$520.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Phoebe Paperback Plaid Shorts
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Colorblock Mesh Shorts
$125.00
$75.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Pleated Hem Mini Skirt
$45.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Mom Slim Jeans
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Shorts
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted