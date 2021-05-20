United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Aerie
Printed Ruffle Tie Longline Triangle Bikini Top
$39.95$29.96
At Aerie
This suit is Real Good—made with 80% recycled nylon & better for your world! Real Good: made from 80% recycled nylon, saving leftover fiber scraps & turning them into a new suit for you Style: 0752-3065 | Color: 592 Materials & Care 80% Recycled nylon, 20% Elastane Use a mild detergent and cool water | Hand wash for extra care | Always air dry Imported