Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Printed Ruched Dress
$229.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
BUY
$150.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Giselle Pleat Release Midi Dress
BUY
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
BUY
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress
BUY
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Zara
Zara
Floral Earrings
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Satin Triangle Bralette
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Floral Print Dress
BUY
£119.00
Zara
Zara
Satin Triangle Bralette
BUY
£19.99
Zara
More from Dresses
free-est
Mindy Sweater Midi Dress
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Zara
Floral Print Dress
BUY
£119.00
Zara
free-est
Taking Sides Mini Dress
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Zara
Dress
BUY
£139.00
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted