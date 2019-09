Ganni

Printed Poplin Mini Dress

£210.00

Buy Now Review It

Description White mini dress with painted western inspired horse print. The dress has long sleeves, pintucks and balloon sleeves and features one of this collection's most iconic prints! Details & Care 100% Cotton 30 degree delicate cycle Size & Fit Total length (size 36): 89 cm. Chest (size 36): 110 cm. Bottom width (size 36): 240 cm. Sleeve length incl. shoulder (size 36): 73,25 cm. Fits true to size, take your normal size.