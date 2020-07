Ganni

Printed Poplin Dress

$270.00 $80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Babydoll dress from GANNI. Allover distorted zebra print on crisp lightweight fabric. Pintucks at chest and back; ruffle trim at collar and shoulders. Stand collar. Full back button closure. Long sleeves with elasticized cuffs. Straight hem. Unlined. Mid-calf length.