Tory Sport

Printed Performance Golf Skort

$178.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tory Burch

Feminine meets functional: Our Printed Performance Golf Skort is a fusion of playful Seventies-inspired spirit and technical ingenuity. Made with our recycled four-way stretch woven, it balances superior stretch — for comfort and movement — with a durable construction. Designed to wick moisture, dry quickly and retain its shape, it is finished with a front wrap panel that snaps closed and a hidden zipper for a flattering fit. Carry your essentials, such as scorecards, balls and tees, in one of the back pockets.