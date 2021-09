Ganni

Printed Organic Cotton Kaftan

$225.80

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. GANNI's kaftan is printed with a swirling marble pattern in vibrant shades of green. Cut from certified organic cotton that's light, soft and naturally cooling, it has an open collar and a loose fit, so you can easily slip it on over swimwear or shorts.