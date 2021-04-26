United States
Bar III
Printed Mock-neck Midi Mesh Dress
$79.50
At Macy's
Add some classic style to your wardrobe with the midi dress from Bar III. Featured in a sheath silhouette that creates flattering sleek lines and finished with a mock neckline. Created for Macy's Cut out at neck back Imported Long unlined sleeves Mock neckline; sheath silhouette Pullover styling Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11535419 Size & Fit Approx. 47" long from center back neck to hem. Length is based on size small Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing size small Midi: Falls below the knee to lower calf Materials & Care Machine washable Shell/lining: polyester