Scoop

Printed Midi Slip Dress

$30.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Scoop's season-spanning slip dress opens the door to inspired styling. Warm weather? This print dress works alone with sandals and statement jewelry. Cold weather? Layer a colorful turtleneck or long-sleeve tee underneath and you've got pure perfection. Yes, it's that easy! Exclusively at Walmart.