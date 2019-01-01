Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Yas

Printed Midi Dress

$115.00
At Topshop
Tap into some retro glamour with this printed midi dress by YAS. Featuring kimono sleeves and a multicolour print, we're styling it with on-trend heels for a chic evening look.
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To A Winter Wedding
by Georgia Murray