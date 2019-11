Ganni

Printed Mesh Wrap Dress

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

GANNI’s fall collection took inspiration from the verdancy of the BBC documentary “Life on Earth” with looks like this lush blue and aqua floral print mesh dress. The midi-length wrap silhouette has sheer sleeves, a high-low hemline and a tie-front that draws the eye to the narrowest part of the waist. Fits true to size.