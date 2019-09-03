Ellery

Printed Leather Ankle Boots

€535.00 €267.00

At My Theresa

For all the exotic animal print lovers, these ELLERY snake print leather ankle boots are a must-have for your new-season footwear lineup. Crafted in Italy with a pointed toe, the style also features a hidden zipper and white contrasting pull-tabs on the sides. Set on a short rounded heel, pair them with a pair of black ripped jeans and you're ready to embrace that rock chic side. upper: leather lining: leather sole: leather insole and sole pointed toe zipped side Made in Italy Designer colour name: cream