Pinko

Printed Lace-detailed Bra Top

$156.00 $109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details PINKO printed lace-detailed bra top PINKO infuses this bra top design with striking and delicate elements, combining leopard print with lace detailing. Highlights leopard print lace detailing triangle cup spaghetti straps stretch-design Imported Composition Polyamide 90%, Spandex/Elastane 10% washing instructions Machine Wash Brand style ID: 1Q10BZA01I Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size S