Printed Jdi Jacket

$180.00

At Nike

SOFT, WARM AND LIGHTWEIGHT. - Featuring synthetic fill that's nearly as warm as duck down, the Nike Sportswear Synthetic-Fill Jacket provides lightweight warmth with a soft feel. Zippered pockets offer storage when you're on the move, and fleece cuffs pull over your hands for added coverage. Lightweight Warmth - Taffeta fabric has a soft, smooth feel, while synthetic fill provides lightweight warmth. Secure Storage - Zippered pockets store your stuff on the go. They're lined with fleece for a warm feel. Coverage for Your Hands - Fleece cuffs pull down over your hands to keep them warm and covered. Product Details - Loose fit for an oversized, roomy feel. 100% polyester. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Deep Royal Blue/Black/White. Style: CI5023-455. .