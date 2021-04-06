United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Eloquii
Printed High Waisted Shorts
$69.95
At Eloquii
High rise Contour waistband with back elastic Zipper fly with hook + bar closure and button at waistband Straight from hip to thigh Slant pockets Non-stretch cotton / linen blend Model is 5'10", size 14 Length on model is 5" 78.5% Cotton / 21.5% Linen Care: Machine wash cold with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1345208