United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
promoted
INC International Concepts
Printed High-rise Wide-leg Pants
$89.50$44.75
At Macy's
Bright and boldly printed, these INC International Concepts® woven pants feature a flowing wide-leg silhouette and a flattering high rise. Approx. inseam: 31" High rise: approx. 12-1/4"; regular fit through hips and thighs; wide leg Pull-on style Two side pockets Created for Macy's Linen/rayon/spandex Machine washable Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12279023