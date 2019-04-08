Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Ganni

Printed Georgette Dress

$280.00$224.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Georgette Smocked bodice Smocked cuffs Leopard print Midi length Crew neck Long sleeves Hidden zip at back Lined Shell: 100% viscose Lining: 100% viscose Wash cold Imported, India Style #GANNI30504
Featured in 1 story
19 Sale Items To Buy Now On Shopbop
by Eliza Huber