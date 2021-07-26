Free People

Printed Elodie Denim Mini Skirt

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Charming in checkerboard, this classic mini skirt is featured in a distressed denim fabrication and high-rise silhouette with raw-edge hemline for a broken-in look. Zip-fly and button closure Four pocket design Distressed back pouch pocket We The Free Heritage inspired and lived-in staples. We The Free is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size 2 Length: 36.83 cm Waist: 73.66 cm Hip: 92.71 cm