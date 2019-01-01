Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Tory Burch
Printed Carved Wedge Flip Flop
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tory Burch
A stepped-up alternative to a casual essential. The Printed Carved-Wedge Flip-Flop has a graphic footbed and a petite double-T logo on the strap.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Multi-strap Slide
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Brother Vellies
Burkina Papaye Stripe Slides
£343.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
Patterned Flip-flops
£8.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Pedro García
Raquel Allegra Kaname Printed Satin Flip Flops
£235.00
£94.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Tory Burch
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Stephanie Caftan
$119.99
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Evil Eye Bangle Watch
$195.00
from
Tory Burch
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Crystal Pearl Stud Earrings
$78.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Above The Clouds Silk Square Scarf
C$208.01
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted