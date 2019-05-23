Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Crimson in Grace

Printed Button Front Dress

$66.00$39.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Floral print adds vintage flare to this ruched, ruffle trim, button front dress. Fit: this style fits true to size. V-neck. Short sleeves. Ruffle trim detailing. Button front closure. Allover floral print. Ruched seam hem. Seam detailing throughout. Lightweight construction. Approx.48" length (size S). Imported
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Best Dresses For Graduation Day
by Emily Ruane