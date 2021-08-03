Zara

Printed Balloon Sleeve Dress

$39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

These garments were produced using technologies that reduce water consumption in their production processes. The garment dyeing or washing processes require a higher consumption of water. The use of closed cycles that allow reuse of water or of technologies like machines of low bath ratio or bulk dyeing that reduce water consumption in these processes helps us preserve fresh water resources. Certifications This product was made following the Join Life standard developed by Inditex Group and based on Life Cycle Analysis, an internationally standardized method that allows assessing the impacts of a product in the various phases of its production, use, and end of life. To assess compliance with the standard, a program has been developed of audits performed by specialized external companies. Environmental benefits Reduction of water consumption Reduction of emissions