BP.

Print Square Neck Shift Dress

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Bold yet sweet, this puff-sleeve shift features an eye-catching allover print and flouncy tiered ruffles. 38" length (size 2X) Square neck Short sleeves with elastic cuffs Lined, except sleeves 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Not available for sale and shipment to Germany Item #6179008