Floerns
Print Drawstring Shorts
$18.99
97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Drawstring closure Machine Wash Fabric has no stretch Features: casual, paisley print, drawstring, pocket, sleep shorts Occasions: suitable for summer, daily, vacation, casual, outdoor, holiday, sleepwear, nightwear, etc Machine wash cold gentle,with like colors,do not bleach. Please refer to Size Chart in Product Description as below Size Chart: one-size: Waist Size: 21.3", Hip Size: 41.0", Length: 11.8"