Gucci

Princess Olga Green, Rouge À Lèvres Gothique Lipstick

$46.00

A collection of dark shade lipsticks with a long-lasting finish, Rouge à Lèvres Gothique delivers deep, ultra-pigmented color with a metallic finish. Pearls of specially formulated carbon black pigment are blended with the rich, creamy formula—the small beads delivering bursts of dark undertones that blend with the main shade to create an intense, glimmering hue. Born under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, a range of brilliantly colored shades are inspired by iconic Hollywood movies and characters from the gilded era. The bold color palette speaks to the eccentric and free-spirited mood of the House's collections—an unconfined and unlimited form of self-expression—with each lipstick encased within precious gold-toned packaging topped with a black cover decorated with a gold metallic star print. 709 Princess Olga Green (Deep Green) Metallic finish lipstick Specially formulated with pigments that reflect light, creating a shimmering, metallic effect Moisturizing formula glides on smoothly for a creamy finish Floral fragrance with violet notes and a soft, fruity scent Dermatologically tested Inspired by the designs of vintage makeup, the lipstick is presented in a precious gold-toned casing topped with a glossy black tube illuminated with gold stars, recalling sparkling fireworks set against the night sky The lipsticks within all of the collections can be layered and blended to create new colors and finishes This product is made using an animal-friendly, vegan formula Please note, returns on this item will only be accepted if the original protective packaging is intact.