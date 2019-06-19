Goldsmiths

Princess Cut 1.00 Carat Total Weight Invisible Set Diamond Ring Set In 18 Carat Yellow Gold

£3250.00

First conceived in London by a Hungarian émigré during the swinging sixties the princess cut diamond has been popular with trendy types for over 50 years. Join the glittering trend for brilliant square diamonds with this lovely Princess Cut 1.00 total carat weight Diamond Cluster Engagement Ring in 18 carat Yellow Gold: because the princess cut is larger and flatter it allows for more facets to be cut which then bring greater sparkle. Carat-for-carat princess cut diamonds are some of the best value in the jewellery industry as less rough diamond is wasted during the cutting process while none of the beauty grace or carat weight of the diamond are compromised.