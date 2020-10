Violeta By Mango

Prince Of Wales Coat

$229.99 $149.99

At Mango

Description Fabric with cotton. Straight design. Midi design. Printed design. Lapels. Long sleeve. Inner lining. Back length 42.64 in. Plus Size Coats Coats Material and washing instructions COMPOSITION:40% COTTON,27% POLYESTER,22% ACRYLIC,8% WOOL,3% VISCOSE. LINING:60% VISCOSE,40% POLYESTER. SLEEVE LINING:100% POLYESTER. PIPING:100% POLYESTER