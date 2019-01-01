Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC

Prince Of Wales Checked Wool Mini Skirt

$990.00$396.00
At Net-A-Porter
Claret and ecru wool Concealed button, hooks and zip fastening at front 100% wool Dry clean Made in Italy
Featured in 1 story
Don't Miss Out On This Year's Last Big Sale Day
by Eliza Huber