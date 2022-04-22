United States
Primrose Lace Inset Mini Dress
$69.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 67974683; Color Code: 010 Mini dress from UO with lace detailing. Relaxed fit with a subtle v-neck, lace inset at the waist and a flowy mini skirt. Complete with adjustable spaghetti straps and a ruffled hem. Find it only at UO. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in White is 5’10” and wearing size Medium - Measurements taken from size Medium - Length: 32”