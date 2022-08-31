Aesop

Primrose Facial Cleansing Masque

$45.00

A cleansing masque containing anti-oxidants, suited to most skin types. This clarifying clay formulation decongests and refreshes skin while delivering optimal hydration. Its inclusion of Vitamin E ensures skin isn't left stripped of moisture. Ideal for oily, combination or neglected skin. How to Use: Twice-weekly, apply a thin layer of Primrose Facial Cleansing Masque to the face after cleansing. Leave for up to fifteen minutes, then rinse off with warm water; always follow with your preferred Aesop toner and hydrator. Product code 607280560_339882070