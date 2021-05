Koio

Primo Antique White High Top Sneaker

$328.00

Buy Now Review It

At Koio

The Primo is handcrafted in Italy from luxuriously soft leather in a warm 'Antique White' hue that'll complement any outfit. It's set on a tonal rubber sole to ensure comfort with every step. Keep the high-top silhouette in focus by rolling up the cuffs of your pants.