__What it is:__ A lightweight gel-cream moisturizer that balances oil without drying skin or leaving a flat, powdery finish. Pores appear minimized, shine is gone, and skin is hydrated and happy.__Why it’s special:__- Developed with oily skin in mind, the gel-cream formula absorbs quickly for a refreshing dose of moisture that doesn’t add additional shine- Marine Extract instantly reduces visible shine so skin looks mattified and balanced, not flat or dull- Niacinamide helps improve the look of pores and uneven skin tone, while Willow Bark Extract visibly smooths skin- The best part is, you’ll see results immediately, and the benefits keep building over time