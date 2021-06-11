United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Glossier
Priming Moisturizer Balance
$25.00$20.00
At Glossier
What it is: A lightweight gel-cream moisturizer that balances oil without drying skin or leaving a flat, powdery finish. Pores appear minimized, shine is gone, and skin is hydrated and happy. Why it's special: Developed with oily skin in mind, the gel-cream formula absorbs quickly for a refreshing dose of moisture that doesn’t add additional shine Marine Extract instantly reduces visible shine so skin looks mattified and balanced, not flat or dull